Torino FC's Luca Lewis on how coronavirus has changed his daily routine

Luca Lewis, a goalkeeper for Torino F.C., is finding different ways to normalize life as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has put both his career and life on hold.

The 19-year-old footballer has been quarantined in New York for over a month since Serie A suspended the remainder of the season on Feb. 22. League officials have recently extended the suspension until at least May 3, at the earliest. Italy ranks third overall in the world with 181,228 confirmed cases of coronavirus, and second overall in deaths with 24,114, as of Tuesday evening.

Lewis spoke to Fox News last week to discuss how his life has changed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fox News: How has your daily routine changed since social distancing measures began?

Lewis: My routine in Italy is the same every day. It’s either we have 11 a.m. training sessions and then a 3 p.m. training session, which, that happens maybe once or twice a week. So the morning training session is usually gym work and strength [training] and the second session is just playing with the ball and stuff like that.

But here, that’s changed completely because I have so much free time. So I kind of have a pretty strict schedule and I try and eat a very healthy diet and I do morning stretching and yoga and then in the afternoon I go in the gym [sic]. I run or do squats or upper body work and I just follow the program given by my team.

Fox News: What are the biggest challenges in doing your job during this crisis?

Lewis: It’s definitely training. It’s definitely doing specific work, because I’m a goalkeeper and we do specific work with our goalkeeper coach and you can’t do that by yourself and you can’t do it here [in New York] because you can’t go to fields and play outside.

It’s almost impossible to do that. And then obviously playing in games, stadiums and missing the fans. It’s stuff like that.

Fox News: What do you miss the most about how you did your job before this began?

Lewis: It’s one of the only things that makes me truly happy, playing soccer. It’s my favorite thing to do and I can’t do it now so I really understood that it’s that important for me. I also miss playing, like I said, in front of the fans, in stadiums, under the lights, that atmosphere, I miss that.

Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to go with the national team in Portugal because of the virus. So that would’ve been a good experience for me that didn’t happen, which will hopefully happen soon again.

Fox News: What surprised you most about how life has changed?

Lewis: Probably that I can’t go outside much. I can’t do regular things. I have to wear a mask, gloves. I can’t just go to the field and see my teammates and play with them and do the things that I love to do most.

Fox News: How do you blow off steam?

Lewis: Well, I started doing more yoga which I think that really helped me, especially in the mornings when I wake up and I have the whole day ahead so it helps me relax. To blow off steam, I’ll go to the gym and that motivates me more.