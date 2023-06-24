Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler accidentally whacks himself in the face with golf club

Scottie Scheffler, the top-ranked golfer in the world currently, put together a solid performance on Friday at TPC River Highlands.

He shot even par with two birdies and two bogeys, which was just enough to keep him in contention at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut.

Heading into the weekend, Scheffler is in the top 20 after the first 36 holes. But the 27-year-old had an embarrassing moment that he might remember for quite a while.

Moments after Scheffler hit a tee shot, his golf club whacked him in the face.

“Who says golf isn’t a contact sport?” the PGA Tour’s Twitter account quipped.

Despite the thud from the driver, Scheffler did not appear to suffer any major injuries.

Several days ago, Scheffler casually tossed his driver at the U.S. Open, so perhaps this was a dose of karma for the 2022 Masters champion.

The gaffe serves as a reminder that even highly skilled golf pros can have embarrassing moments just like amateur golfers.

Earlier in the day, Scheffler spent some time with U.S. men’s national team captain Tyler Adams.

Through two rounds of play, Scheffler is currently tied for 18th at 7-under.