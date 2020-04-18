Top draft prospect Mekhi Becton had drug test 'flagged' at NFL Combine: report

With less than a week to go before the NFL Draft, new reports revealed Friday that top prospect Mekhi Becton is one of “multiple players” whose drug tests were flagged at the combine back in February.

The former Louisville offensive lineman had never failed a drug test while in college but according to the NFL Network, all 32 teams were notified that Becton’s drug test from the NFL combine had been flagged.

CHASE YOUNG WELCOMES POSSIBILITY OF REDSKINS PICK: ‘IT WOULD DEFINITELY BE AN HONOR TO PLAY AT HOME’

It wasn’t immediately clear what other players had also been flagged.

Becton is considered a potential top 10 pick going into next week’s draft, which will begin on Thursday, and will likely be one of the first offensive linemen off the board. It doesn’t seem likely that news surrounding his drug test will impact his standings.

According to the NFL Network, Becton will have to undergo Stage 1 of the NFL’s Drug Intervention Program for no more than 60 days. Under the rules set by the new Collective Bargaining Agreement, if he has no other issues during that period he will “thereafter assume the same status as Players who have never been referred to the Intervention Program.”

At 6-foot-7, 364 pounds, Becton ran a 5.1 40-yard dash and recorded 23 reps at the bench press at the combine.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He could land with the Cleveland Browns, New York Jets or Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are all in the market for a tackle in the early- to mid-first round.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.