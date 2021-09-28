Top 5 quarterback performances of Week 3: Matthew Stafford leads Rams over Tom Brady, Buccaneers

Through three weeks, five teams remain undefeated. Of those five teams, only one quarterback had a top-five worthy performance and led his team to a 3-0 record and tied atop of the NFC West.

But before talking about MVP frontrunner Matthew Stafford and the undefeated Los Angeles Rams, there were quite a few signal-callers who stuck out with big-time performances in Week 3.

Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold threw for 304 yards and had two rushing touchdowns in Carolina’s 24-9 victory over the Texans on Thursday night. Bengals second-year star Joe Burrow tossed three TDs in Cincinnati’s 24-10 win over the Steelers. And Raiders signal-caller Derek Carr had 386 yards and two scores in a huge 31-28 overtime victory the Dolphins in Las Vegas.

All great performances, but none cracked the top five. Here are the quarterbacks who led their teams to victories in Week 3.

It was a revenge game for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers on Sunday night.

The reigning NFL MVP completed 23 of 33 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns in Green Bay’s 30-28 victory over the 49ers in San Francisco.

The Packers trailed by 1 with 37 seconds to go in the game, when Rodgers connected with wideout Davante Adams for a 25-yard gain and another 17-yard pass and catch before spiking the ball with just a few seconds left on the clock.

Kicker Mason Crosby booted a 51-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Packers.

Next up, the Packers (2-1) will take on the Steelers.

Through three games, Kirk Cousins had eight touchdowns and zero interceptions.

In Minnesota’s game against the Seahawks, Cousins completed 30 of 38 passes for 323 passing yards and three touchdowns in a 30-17 victory on Sunday afternoon. The Michigan State product connected with tight end Tyler Conklin on a 7-yard strike in the first quarter, wide receiver Adam Thielen for a 15-yard TD, and second-year sensation Justin Jefferson for a 3-yard score in the second quarter.

The Vikings (1-2) will host the Browns in Week 4.

Josh Allen regained his form in Week 3 against the Washington Football Team.

Allen completed 32 of 43 passes for 358 yards and four touchdowns. He added four carries for nine yards with one more score on the ground in a dominating 43-21 win over Washington.

The Wyoming product connected with wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders for two scores and running back Zack Moss and tight end Dawson Knox for one TD each.

Buffalo (2-1) will host the Texans next.

Justin Herbert is quickly turning into the next great player at the quarterback position.

In a 30-24 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Kansas City, Herbert completed 26 of 38 passes for 281 yards and four touchdowns. Wide receiver Mike Williams hauled in seven receptions for 122 yards and two scores.

The Chargers improved to 2-1 and will host the Raiders on Monday Night Football in Week 4.

Matthew Stafford may very well be the MVP frontrunner after his performance against the defending Super Bowl champions on Sunday afternoon.

The Georgia product completed 27 of 38 passes for 343 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-24 victory over Tom Brady and the Bucs. Wide receiver DeSean Jackson had three receptions for 120 yards and one score and Cooper Kupp hauled in nine catches for 96 yards and two more TDs.

Stafford and the Rams (3-0) will take on Kyler Murray and the Cardinals in a showdown between two undefeated teams next week.