Top 10 NFL draft pick fails to latch onto Browns’ roster

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Arizona Cardinals made Josh Rosen the No. 10 overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft over Minkah Fitzpatrick, Derwin James, Lamar Jackson and Shaquille Leonard – to name a few.

After a new regime took over and decided to go with Kyler Murray the following season, Rosen has bounced around from team-to-team and has failed to find a permanent home.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Again on Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns made Rosen one of their roster cuts. He had 186 passing yards, no touchdown passes in three preseason games and was routinely outperformed by Joshua Dobbs.

The Browns were the fifth team Rosen had been on since entering the league.

He was traded from the Cardinals to the Miami Dolphins in 2019 and was cut by the Dolphins before the 2020 season began. He briefly joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where he was released in late December and spent a few months with the San Francisco 49ers before eventually being cut again.

NFL TEAMS MAKE SURPRISING ROSTER CUTS AHEAD OF DEADLINE

The Atlanta Falcons signed Rosen before the start of the 2021, and he saw some playing time but not much to really make an impact and turn heads. He landed with the Browns in the offseason to add some competition to the backup battle.

He started 16 of the 24 games he has played in and in those games has 2,864 passing yards, 12 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There is a silver lining. Rosen will not be completely finished in the league that is always looking for added quarterback depth with players getting injured constantly.