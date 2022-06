NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tony Siragusa, a former NFL defensive lineman who won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens, has died, a former teammate of his said Wednesday. He was 55.

Former Ravens running back Jamal Lewis told TMZ Sports about Siragusa’s death.

“It’s a sad day to be a Raven I must say,” Lewis said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.