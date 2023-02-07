Tony Romo responds to broadcast criticism: ‘That’s just noise’

Criticism of Tony Romo’s broadcasting this season has been a hot topic, especially in his last postseason game for CBS calling the Kansas City Chiefs‘ win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.

While Romo was once considered the next-best color commentator in the NFL, this season has seen some displeasure from fans, who are saying he is stating the obvious more than normal among other things.

Romo has also been admitting on air that he doesn’t understand what actually happened on certain plays, which is the last thing an analyst should say.

But, speaking with BroBible, Romo discussed how he can’t please everyone at the end of the day.

“You’re always trying to do the right thing. At the core, there are just more people now who feel like telling me how they think I’m doing. I have people coming up to me on the street far more than my first couple of years,” he said.

Romo broke down those conversations.

“At first, they’d mostly tell me how much they love to listen to me and all these positives, so it’s fun,” he began. “When you’re young and you come out and you’re good, then you’re dealing with more expectations. You find out some people don’t like you and some people want you to do things differently and do this and that instead. You’ve gotta stay true to who you are.

“You can’t please everyone. I know that because the number of people who come up to me has quadrupled since the first two or three years. The thing is, the people who really love you aren’t gonna keep going out of their way to say, “I love you.” They’re not going to keep tweeting, ‘He’s the best,’ every week, right? So, that goes away and then you hear more negative stuff, but that’s just noise.”

A report surfaced last week saying CBS executives met with Romo multiple times last offseason to try to get his mojo back in the booth with his play-by-play partner Jim Nantz during broadcasts.

CBS Sports Chairman Sean McManus and lead NFL game producer Jim Rikhoff reportedly flew to Romo’s home in Dallas along with Nantz.

Romo entered the CBS booth in 2017 with a 10-year deal worth $180 million. He instantly became a fan favorite with his ability to accurately call plays before they happened and sounding like a true fan of the game on the mic.

The Post added that CBS officials will be reconvening to see how they can address the issues with the Nantz-Romo team, as the “intervention” didn’t produce the results they would’ve liked this season.

Nantz and Romo are set to call Super Bowl LVIII next year in Las Vegas.