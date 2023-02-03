Tony Romo met with bosses last year amid broadcasting criticism: report

Some football fans say Tony Romo has lost his flair in the broadcast booth.

It seems that was also the feeling among execs at CBS, who reportedly met with the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback last offseason, thinking he had lost something, the New York Post reported Thursday night.

CBS Sports Chairman Sean McManus and lead NFL game producer Jim Rikhoff reportedly flew to Romo’s home in Dallas on several occasions last offseason to watch previous broadcasts to try to return him to his old form.

The New York Post noted that it was an “intervention,” but CBS called that “a complete mischaracterization.”

“We meet regularly with our on-air talent,” CBS Sports spokeswoman Jen Sabatelle told the outlet.

Romo entered the CBS booth in 2017 with a 10-year deal worth $180 million and instantly became a fan favorite with his ability to accurately call plays before they happened and sounding like a true fan of the game on the mic.

However, critics say he and Jim Nantz have lost their chemistry, suggesting Romo is almost irreparable.

Romo replaced former New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms, who has been a studio analyst since Romo took over.

Romo joined the broadcast booth after retiring a bit prematurely after Dak Prescott took his starting job with Dallas.

Nantz and Romo will call Super Bowl LVIII next year in Las Vegas.