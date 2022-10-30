Tony Pollard, Micah Parsons lift Cowboys to sixth win of season

The Dallas Cowboys are as fierce as any other team in the NFL and showed what could be possible in a victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday, 49-29.

It was a great game, particularly for running back Tony Pollard and linebacker Micah Parsons.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Pollard received 14 of the 29 run plays Dallas ran against the Bears as Ezekiel Elliott was sidelined with an MCL injury. He rushed for 131 yards and scored three touchdowns in the win. It was the best game of his career and the fifth time he’s rushed for more than 100 yards. He rushed for 131 yards against the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 15, 2019, but only had one touchdown on the ground.

On the opposite side of the ball, Parsons came up huge for Dallas. He recovered a Justin Fields fumble and returned it to the house for the first touchdown of his career. He had four total tackles in the game as the Cowboys got to Fields four times. Jayron Kearse and DeMarcus Lawrence were among those with sacks.

PANTHERS’ WILD HAIL MARY TOUCHDOWN WASTED AS PENALTY AND KICKING WOES LEAD TO FALCONS WIN

Dak Prescott was 21-for-27 with two passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown. CeeDee Lamb and Jake Ferguson each had touchdown catches.

Fields had two touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown as well, but he was only 17-for-23 with 151 passing yards. He added 60 on the ground. Khalil Herbert led Chicago with 99 rushing yards.

Darnell Mooney led the team with five catches for 70 yards. N’Keal Harry and Cole Kmet each had touchdown catches.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dallas improved to 6-2 on the year. Chicago fell to 3-5.