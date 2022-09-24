Tony La Russa not returning to White Sox this year under doctors’ orders

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tony La Russa will not return to managing the Chicago White Sox this season.

La Russa was expected to be out “indefinitely” to see heart specialists earlier this month.

At the time, the team said the 77-year-old’s absence will be “pending the results of these evaluations.”

Miguel Cairo has filled in as interim manager and will remain in that position the remainder of the season.

The White Sox won the AL Central last year but followed up with a disappointing 63-65 record with La Russa through 128 games this year.

When Cairo took over, the Sox went on a run, winning 13 of 19 games. The Sox are now in the midst of a five-game losing streak.

La Russa is the league’s oldest manager and is under contract through next season. But some fans have questioned his decision-making all season.

In June, he made the decision to intentionally walk Trea Turner despite Turner being behind 1-2 in a count.

The following week chants of “Fire Tony” rang throughout Guaranteed Rate Field.

Entering Saturday, the White Sox were 6 1/2 games out of a wild-card spot and trailed the Cleveland Guardians by eight games in the AL Central.