Tony La Russa explains why he’s stepping down as White Sox manager

Tony La Russa took his doctor’s orders a step further on Monday as he stepped down as the Chicago White Sox manager.

La Russa issued a statement on Monday explaining his decision to step down, that it is health related.

This news comes a week after La Russa wasn’t returning to coach the White Sox for the remainder of the season under doctor’s orders. He was expected to be out “indefinitely” to see heart specialists earlier this month, and he said in his statement that he had a pacemaker installed in February before spring training that needed to be updated. He wasn’t allowed to manage again unless he was cleared.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But a “second health issue” was discovered during an exam prior to the pacemaker being put in, and La Russa told the White Sox today that “a corrective plan” to help alleviate the issue has begun.

“It has become obvious that the length of the treatment and recovery process for this second health issue makes it impossible for me to be the White Sox manager in 2023,” he said. “The timing of this announcement now enables the front office to include filling the manager position with their other off-season priorities.”

WHITE SOX MANAGER TONY LA RUSSA OUT INDEFINITELY WHILE UNDERGOING TESTS ON HIS HEART

The 77-year-old made sure to say that “at no time this season did either issue negatively affect my responsibilities as White Sox manager.” But La Russa also recognizes that his squad underperformed as the once AL Central contenders were eliminated from postseason contention.

“Our team’s record this season is the final reality. It is an unacceptable disappointment,” La Russa said as the White Sox are 79-80 with three games remaining on the schedule. “There were some pluses, but too many minuses. In the Major Leagues, you either do or you don’t. Explanations come across as excuses. Respect and trust demand accountability and during my managerial career, I understood that the ultimate responsibility for each minus belongs to the manager. I was hired to provide positive, difference-making leadership and support. Our record is proof. I did not do my job.”

La Russa also acknowledged the “Fire Tony” chants that the White Sox faithful had bellowed from the seats during games, saying “they come to games with passion for our team and a strong desire to win.”

Fans questioned some decision-making during the season of the oldest manager in baseball. An example came in June when he intentionally walked Los Angeles Dodgers speedster Trea Turner despite having two strikes on him in the at-bat.

In the end, La Russa is upset he can’t bounce back with his team in 2023, but he knows the White Sox’s roster remains in good shape.

EX-MLB STAR RECALLS MAKING MICHAEL JORDAN BUY HIM BEER

“I’m convinced that the process will be productive, and the players will be receptive,” he said about how the team goes about figuring out what went wrong. “The future for this team remains bright.”

If this is the last time we see La Russa in the manager’s chair, he will finish his 36-year managerial career with a 2,900-2,514 record (.536) with three different teams.

It began in 1979 when he coached the White Sox to an even 27-27 record. He spent 10 years with Chicago, 10 with the Oakland Athletics, but none were more successful than his time with the St. Louis Cardinals — 16 years with a 1,408-1,182 record (.544) with two World Series titles in 2006 and 2011. He also won a World Series with the A’s in 1989.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Miguel Cairo, La Russa’s bench coach, was named interim manager.