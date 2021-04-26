Tommy Fury calls Jake Paul 'a massive p—-', says he's ready to fight him 'anytime, anyplace'

Jake Paul is 3-0 in his professional boxing career, and now what would be his biggest competition yet is saying that he is ready to fight Paul at “anytime, anyplace, anywhere.”

Tommy Fury, a 21-year-old boxing sensation and the younger brother of heavyweight champion Tyson, told TMZ Sports that he wants Paul in the ring, but he called him a “massive p—-” adding that he doesn’t want to fight.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The two even exchanged words on Instagram Live.

“So, when he grows a pair of balls, come and see me,” Fury told TMZ Sports. “But until then, don’t mention my name ever again.”

After Paul knocked out UFC’s Ben Askren last weekend, Fury said that he wants to put the YouTube star in his place. Paul recently said that he would fight Tommy if his older brother Tyson fights Michael Hunter on the same card.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I’m here and I’m ready and I’m going to fight, but obviously, this man is not,” Fury told the website. “In the boxing world, he’s a nobody and he’s just trying to use the Fury name — the best fighter in the world is Tyson — to try and get the boxing audience talking about him.”

Tommy Fury has a 5-0 record as a light-heavyweight with four knockouts. If this fight goes down, it would easily be Paul’s toughest matchup to date.