Tom Watson’s wife announces termination of three-month marriage

Former professional golfer Tom Watson and wife LeslieAnne Wade announced their marriage is ending after just three months.

Wade, a longtime CBS Sports executive, came down with an “unexpected illness,” which forced the couple to terminate the marriage.

“Over the past few months I have been focused singularly on a challenging road through unexpected illness. Tom has been supportive including making sure I have the best possible care. I am beyond grateful to him and blessed that I will make complete and full recovery,” Wade tweeted on Monday.

“Sadly, the inability to launch and build our relationship properly in these early days forces us to terminate our marriage. He will always mean the world to me and our connection is forever.”

Wade is Watson’s third wife. He was married to Linda Rubin for most of his professional career, from 1972 to 1997. Two years later, he remarried, which lasted until Hilary Watson’s death after a battle with pancreatic cancer in 2019.

Watson and Wade got engaged in May and tied the knot two months later.

Wade was senior vice president of communications at CBS Sports. The couple met 15 years ago.

The eight-time major champion (five of them Open Championships) has five children.