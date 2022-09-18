Tom Brady’s temper flares as Bucs struggle vs Saints

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Only the New Orleans Saints could make Tom Brady as frustrated as he was Sunday.

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trailing the Saints 3-0 with 10:48 remaining in the third quarter, Brady was seen on the sideline tossing the tablet he and the team use for replays and game planning. His temper boiled over a few times during the game.

The Buccaneers would respond with a field goal on the next drive to tie the game 3-3.

Through nearly three quarters, the Saints held Brady to 14-for-24 passing with 142 yards. He hadn’t been sacked at that point, but Marcus Davenport had a QB hit on him. He did cough up the football once.

Demario Davis had three tackles and a pass defended through the first 43 minutes of the game and was a point of emphasis for Brady in his preparation for the game.

“I think when he plays everybody he does a great job,” Brady said of Davis last week. “He’s a great leader, just a great guy, great player. It’s hard to find a lot of linebackers like him that are as athletic, as powerful, as fast, good coverage guy, very smart and aware. He obviously cares a lot, the team really rallies around him. I have a lot of respect for him.”

Tampa Bay hadn’t won a regular-season game against the Saints since September 2018.