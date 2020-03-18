Tom Brady's reported deal with the Buccaneers draws reaction from around the NFL

Tom Brady’s announcement that he was going to leave the New England Patriots and the report he was going to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has drawn a ton of reaction around the league.

Brady decided to leave the Patriots after spending 20 seasons with the team, winning six Super Bowls and three MVP awards. Taking his talents to Tampa, Fla., sent shock waves through some of Brady’s colleagues throughout the NFL.

TOM BRADY TO JOIN TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS, AGREES TO DEAL IN PRINCIPLE: REPORT

Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson were among the first to welcome Brady to the NFC.

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Kendrick Bourne called Brady’s move motivation.

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley tipped his cap to the legend who he believes is the greatest of all-time.

TOM BRADY NEARLY WALKED OUT OF PATRIOTS CAMP OVER CONTRACT: REPORT

Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice agreed it was a good move for Brady to “move to Florida.”

A few others said it was weird Brady was going to join the Buccaneers.

The NFL Network reported Tuesday night that Brady and the Buccaneers have reached “an agreement in principle.” According to the NFL Network and ESPN, the deal is worth around $30 million. The duration of the deal is unknown.

The 42-year-old quarterback will join a Buccaneers team that features high-powered wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin along with tight end O.J. Howard. With Jameis Winston as quarterback last season, he had 33 touchdown passes and 30 interceptions along with 5,109 passing yards. Tampa Bay finished 7-9.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Buccaneers would certainly benefit from a quarterback like Brady, who has an experienced championship pedigree. New England made the playoffs in 17 of the 20 seasons Brady was with the Patriots.