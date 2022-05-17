Tom Brady’s reaction to media criticism goes viral: ‘F— you guys, f— you TV’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tom Brady‘s reaction to all the media criticism he receives over the course of the season made the rounds on social media Tuesday.

The comments the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback made originally surfaced late last month ahead of the NFL Draft and about a month after he decided to renege on his decision to retire from the NFL.

The video showed the Buccaneers working out at practice with a handful of voiceovers making critiques about Brady, the team and how things were going after a Week 15 loss to the New Orleans Saints. The video shows Brady addressing how he reacts during the season when he hears those remarks.

“I just look at the TV and go like this,” Brady said as he holds up two middle fingers for emphasis. “F— you guys, f— you TV.”

He said not listening to the noise is important because what’s being done on the field during practices or games is what matters the most.

“You block out the noise because none of it matters. What we do is get back to what we did all year. Still not perfect, but football is not a game of perfect. We always expect to be at our best.”

Brady will be 45 by the time Tampa Bay plays in Week 1.

Their season begins against the Dallas Cowboys on the road on Sept. 11 in primetime.