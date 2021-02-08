Tom Brady's parents tell their son to wear his mask more often amid coronavirus pandemic

Tom Brady’s father made a couple of radio appearances following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ NFC Championship victory over the Green Bay Packers. Brady Sr. even discussed when he and his wife battled COVID-19 at the start of the 2020 NFL season.

Brady Sr., who made an appearance on NFL Network on Sunday, said that they’ve told their son to be more aware when it comes to wearing a mask in public to protect himself and his family from the coronavirus.

“You know what, he’s 43 years of age. We keep harping on it,” Brady Sr. said. “Frankly, he thinks his body with — he probably takes 45 pills a day. So far, God willing, he’s still healthy. But the answer is yes, we do.”

Following the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl LV victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Brady was on the field with his teammates, but he wasn’t wearing a mask. Even when he arrived at the stadium prior to the game, he didn’t have a mask on.

“I’m thankful I’m here, to be honest with you,” Brady Sr. said.