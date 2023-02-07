Tom Brady’s mom, Oprah Winfrey congratulate legendary quarterback on retirement

Tom Brady announced last week that he was “retiring for good” after an incredibly successful NFL career that put him on the mountaintop above some of the all-time greats that have played the sport.

In the latest episode of the “Let’s Go!” podcast on Monday, Brady received a round of retirement congratulations from everyone from his mother Galynn Brady and Oprah Winfrey to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and “The Golden Bear” Jack Nicklaus.

Brady’s mom said it was a “joy” to watch her son on the football field.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“It’s been a joy. You know, I was thinking this morning about his whole career. I was thinking it’s kind of like when you read a really, really good book. You know, each chapter is different. One chapter, you cry. The next chapter, you’re laughing. And then you come to the last few pages and it’s like, I don’t want this book to end,” she said.

“Tommy’s career has been a really, really great story. Our family has been so blessed with his career and watching him play football and the excitement and it’s kept our family so close together. People always say, ‘Oh, you must be so happy to hear that he’s retiring.’ You know, we are happy, but there’s also a sadness that goes with it, too, because I loved watching him run on the field and his enthusiasm and yelling, ‘Let’s go!’

Winfrey said she empathized with Brady and his decision to leave a career he’s been so successful at.

“I just wanted to say I understand so fully, deeply what it means to leave something that is more than a passion, more than a job, more than work, more than a career even. It was you, it was you, it’s your life. I understand what it means to walk away from something like that and the courage it takes to do it,” she said.

TOM BRADY DISMISSES BILL BELICHICK PATRIOTS CREDIT DEBATE: ‘SUCH A STUPID CONVERSATION’

“The thought that goes behind it, in it, all the way through it, and the meaning that it holds for the rest of your life. And what I’m wishing for, praying for, hopeful for, for you, is that that meaning expands and deepens and rises in ways that you never imagined. And that now that you have laid down that part of your life, that you come on up to the rising of the rest of your life in ways that excite you, in ways that are unimaginable to you, in ways that glorify your being here on Earth. Blessings to you.”

Nicklaus said he didn’t think any of Brady’s records would ever be matched. Mahomes added that all NFL players are going to be chasing him for a long time.

Brady made his announcement last week in an emotional video posted to his social media accounts. He also posted several photos of people who meant the most to him during his career on his Instagram Stories.

“Good morning, guys. I’ll get to the point right away,” he said in the video. “I’m retiring for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time. So, when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first. So, I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year.

“I really thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me. My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors… I can go on forever. There’s too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I wouldn’t change a thing.”