Tom Brady's knee surgery 'more than just a little clean-up': report

Tom Brady’s upcoming, offseason surgery might be more serious than initial reports led on to believe.

A source told the Boston Globe on Thursday that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and reigning Super Bowl MVP will require “more than just a little clean-up” unlike earlier reports that called the surgery on his knee minor.

ROBERT HORRY, 7-TIME NBA CHAMP, FIRES BACK AFTER CRITICISM OF TOM BRADY TWEET

“When it comes out, all this does is build his legend even greater,” the source said.

The comment raised questions as to the severity of the injury. Sources told ESPN that the injury was not recent and Brady had been planning the procedure for months, despite not ever being listed on the injury report all season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He was pictured wearing a brace on his left during the Bucs’ celebratory boat parade on Wednesday.

Brady, who just completed his first season in Tampa, led the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl title since 2002. In the big game, Brady completed 21 of 29 passes for 201 yards with three touchdowns as the Bucs rolled to a dominating 31-9 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He finished the regular season with 4,633 passing yards, 40 touchdowns, and only 12 interceptions.

Fox News’ Dan Canova contributed to this report.