Tom Brady's interactions with Buccaneers coaches doesn't jive well with rest of NFL: report

NFL teams are reportedly perturbed that Tom Brady is visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers coaches amid restrictions over the coronavirus pandemic and are seeking league discipline against both parties.

Teams have told the league they are expecting “stern” punishment over the interactions, CBS Sports reported Friday.

TOM BRADY ENTERED WRONG HOUSE WHEN GOING TO MEET BUCCANEERS COACH, NEIGHBOR SAYS

What teams are apparently angered over is Brady visiting Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich in Tampa while the league is prohibiting players and personnel from going to team facilities.

A neighbor blew the whistle on Brady’s appearance at Leftwich’s house after the quarterback walked into the wrong house while visiting the coach.

Brady was set to meet with Leftwich earlier this month in the Tampa area. As the six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback pulled up, he entered the wrong home.

BRETT FAVRE DOESN’T THINK PACKERS’ DRAFT PICK IS CAUSE FOR CONCERN RODGERS: ‘NO ONE’S GOING TO REPLACE AARON’

David Kramer, Leftwich’s neighbor, told TMZ Sports on Wednesday that it was his house that the former New England Patriots star entered and he couldn’t have been more surprised.

“I literally was just sitting here and I watch this tall guy just walk into my house. He didn’t even look at me. He just like dropped his duffel bags down on the floor and just kind of like looked up at me and I’ll never forget the look on his face,” Kramer said.

According to TMZ Sports, Kramer’s and Leftwich’s homes look the same. Kramer said Brady profusely apologized.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“He was like, ‘I am so sorry! I am so sorry!’” Kramer said. “Grabs his bags and just is gone. I don’t think I’ve seen someone leave a house faster.”

Brady is still getting used to the confines of the Tampa area. He was booted from a local park earlier this week for violating the city’s quarantine orders.

It’s unclear whether the league will actually penalize Brady or the Buccaneers.