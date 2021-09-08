Tom Brady’s face is on the ‘Mount Rushmore of Sports,’ Hall of Famer says

Tom Brady‘s name should be in the same breath as the other great professional athletes in sports history, the quarterback’s former teammate Ty Law said.

Law, a Hall of Famer, made his remarks about Brady’s stance to The Athletic in a story published Wednesday. The outlet named Brady the best NFL player of all time.

“And he’s got a damn good chance, he might mess around and get [Super Bowl title] No. 8 this year,” the Hall of Fame cornerback told the outlet. “When you talk about GOATs and the legends of the league, the alpha GOAT, that’s Tom Brady. That’s the alpha GOAT, and there should be no debate about it. He’s in the same breath as when you talk about Michael Jordan, LeBron, Wayne Gretzky. When you’re talking about the Mount Rushmore of sports, Tom Brady’s face is up there.”

Brady has seven Super Bowl titles – it’s more rings than Joe Montana, Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Kobe Bryant. He holds the record for most passing touchdowns in a career, and he’s set to break the career mark for passing yards, which was set by Drew Brees before he retired after the 2020 season.

There’s nothing left for him to accomplish on the field. Law said he might as well be wearing the gold jacket for his Hall of Fame enshrinement right now.

“Look, I’m in the (Hall of Fame) club, and I’ve still got to pinch myself to this day. But if there is any time that you bend the rules, you do that for Tom Brady. Give him his gold jacket while he’s still playing. That’s how great, that’s how dominant he’s been,” he told The Athletic.

Law played for the New England Patriots from 1995 to 2004. The two won three Super Bowl titles in that span.

Brady has made clear he’s not thinking retirement just yet. He told the Tampa Bay Times he can still sling the pill like he’s 24.