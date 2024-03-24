Tom Brady’s ex-wife Gisele Bündchen denies cheating allegations: ‘That is a lie’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Future Pro Football Hall of Famer Tom Brady spent more than two decades in the NFL. For 13 years of his professional football career, Brady was married to Gisele Bündchen.

Bündchen and Brady finalized their divorce in 2022. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback and supermodel share two children. Brady also has a son with actress Bridget Moynahan.

Bündchen is now pushing back against rumors she had an affair.

“That is a lie,” Bündchen told The New York Times in response to a question about whether she had an affair with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Last year, Bündchen described Valente as a friend.

“I think, at this point, unfortunately, because I’m divorced, I’m sure that they’re going to try to attach me to anything,” she told Vanity Fair for the April issue. The model also gushed about the jiu-jitsu instructor’s family.

“I’m so grateful to know all of them, because not only have they helped me and helped my kids, but they have become great friends, and Joaquim especially.”

NFL LEGEND TOM BRADY BEATS 40-YARD DASH TIME FROM HIS NFL COMBINE

She also argued that women tend to take blame when they decide to walk away from a relationship.

“This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labeled as being unfaithful,” Bündchen told The New York Times. “They have to deal with their communities. They have to deal with their family. Of course, for me, it just happens to be a little bit amplified.”

Brady holds every major NFL passing record. Last year, he announced that he was “retiring for good.”

The video was posted to his social media accounts exactly one year after he said goodbye to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to focus on commitments off the field. He would announce his return less than two months later.

“Good morning, guys. I’ll get to the point right away,” he said in the video posted Feb. 1, 2023. “I’m retiring for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time. So, when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first. So, I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year.

“I really thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me. My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors. … I can go on forever. There’s too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I wouldn’t change a thing.”

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos and Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.