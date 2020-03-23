Tom Brady's departure from Patriots stemmed from 'deeper wounds,' Ben Roethlisberger suggests

Whether it was a contract dispute or something else, the real reason why Tom Brady left the New England Patriots may never be known, but Ben Roethlisberger suggested something deeper.

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Thursday he thought Brady was going to return to the Patriots before he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I thought for sure he would go back,” Roethlisberger said. “But sometimes, there might be deeper wounds than people might realize. I don’t know if that’s the case or not.”

Brady is joining a Buccaneers team that is coached by Bruce Arians – who was Roethlisberger’s offensive coordinator for a time in Pittsburgh.

“[Bruce Arians] is a great quarterbacks coach and a great players’ coach,” Roethlisberger told the Post-Gazette. “Tom is going to love it there. Talk about going from opposite ends of the spectrum with coaches.”

Tampa Bay was 7-9 last season but had the third-ranked offense in the league with Jameis Winston throwing passes. Winston recorded more than 5,000 passing yards with 33 touchdowns and 30 interceptions.

Brady officially signed with the Buccaneers last week. According to ESPN, the two sides agreed to a two-year, $50 million deal. The $50 million is reportedly guaranteed and prohibits the Buccaneers from placing the franchise tag on him or trading him.

“Excited, humble and hungry …if there is one thing I have learned about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that…you earn the trust and respect of those around you through your commitment every single day,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the @buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do. I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and proving to them that they can believe and trust in me…I have always believed that well done is better than well said, so I’m gonna not gonna say much more — I’m just gonna get to work!”