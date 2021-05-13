Tom Brady's dad was 'salivating' over Bucs' game against Patriots, predicts how fans will react

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play the New England Patriots in Foxborough in Week 4 of the 2021 season, and the quarterback’s father couldn’t be happier.

Tom Brady Sr. told 98.5 The Sports Hub on Thursday that he was very excited to see his son return to play against the Patriots and is expecting a victory.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I started salivating when I saw that we’re playing the Patriots in the fourth game of the season, and we’re coming up here to make our record 4-0,” he told the radio station.

He added he expected to “beat the Patriots rather handily.”

TOM BRADY, ROB GRONKOWSKI MAKE RETURN TO FOXBOROUGH WHEN BUCS TAKE ON PATRIOTS IN WEEK 4

The seven-time Super Bowl champion will be returning to Gillette Stadium for the first time since he bolted for the Buccaneers last offseason. Brady Sr. told the station he expects the fans will give his son a warm welcome but predicted it won’t last long.

“I think that the fans at Gillette will embrace him until the opening kickoff, and then they’ll boo the hell out of him,” Brady’s father said. “I think the fans appreciate everything he did for them for 20 years, but at the same time they’re Patriots’ fans.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brady helped the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles and became only the second quarterback to lead two teams to championships. The other quarterback was Peyton Manning.