Tom Brady’s career passing touchdowns and 17 more unbreakable records

Tom Brady eclipsed 600 career touchdown passes on Sunday when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shellacked the Chicago Bears, 38-3.

Brady threw four touchdown passes that evening. He had beat Drew Brees’ passing touchdown record earlier in the season and doesn’t appear to be stopping anytime soon — and it begs the question whether the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s record is unbeatable.

The 44-year-old Brady has teased playing until 50 or even 55 and, if that’s the case, he could potentially hit 700 or even a more astronomical touchdown pass number. As it sits currently, Brady has 602 passing touchdowns and the next most among active quarterbacks is Aaron Rodgers with 427.

Brady’s record is virtually unbeatable.

Here are 17 other wild sports records that, like Brady’s touchdown mark, will unlikely ever be broken.

Cal Ripken Jr. consecutive games played

Cal Ripken Jr. played 2,632 straight games at one point during his career with the Baltimore Orioles, eclipsing Lou Gehrig’s run during his career with the New York Yankees. Ripken’s streak started on May 30, 1982 and lasted until Sept. 19, 1998. That’s 162 games every year with only a strike that ended his 1994 season abruptly to account for. There’s nobody in MLB right now who could even sniff 1,000 straight games let alone what Ripken did.

Joe DiMaggio’s hitting streak

Joe DiMaggio was among the greatest New York Yankees players of all-time. He did something in 1941 that will likely never be broken either – getting a hit in 56 consecutive games. He broke a record of 44 games set by Wee Willie Keeler. Pete Rose’s 44-game winning streak was the most since DiMaggio in 1978.

Barry Bonds’ home runs

Let’s count this as one instance. Barry Bonds has two of the most coveted records in sports – hitting the most home runs in a single season and all-time. He broke Mark McGwire’s single-season home run record with 73 dingers in a season in 2001 and later broke Hank Aaron record for most all-time with 762. It was thought that Albert Pujols and Alex Rodriguez may break the mark but they slowed down their home-run pace at the end of their careers.

Nolan Ryan’s strikeouts

The advent of sabermetrics and making sure pitchers have enough rest in order to preserve their arms will make Nolan Ryan’s career strikeout totals impossible to hit. Ryan played from 1966 to 1983 and recorded 5,714 strikeouts. The only active players over 3,000 strikeouts for their careers are Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander. It’s unlikely either of them pitch until 46 years old like Ryan did.

Cy Young’s career wins

Wins for a baseball pitcher isn’t exactly a stat that modern-day baseball analysts use to determine whether a pitcher is good or not. It’s a good reason why Cy Young’s 511 career wins will never be matched and why nobody since Walter Johnson has ever come close. Young pitched from 1890 to 1911 and recorded the wins. He also pitched in a record 7,356 innings and faced 29,565 batters.

Wilt Chamberlain’s scoring prowess

Wilt Chamberlain did two things that will unlikely ever be done again. He scored 100 points in a game and averaged 50.4 points per game in the 1961-62 season. Chamberlain scored 100 points for the Philadelphia Warriors in 1962 against the New York Knicks. His 50.4 points average is the highest ever and he also holds the second, third and fourth best marks in history as well. Kobe Bryant’s 81 points and Michael Jordan’s 37.09 points per game were the closest to breaking anything Chamberlain did.

Warriors most wins in NBA season

The Golden State Warriors did what many thought was impossible – break the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls’ mark for most wins in a single season. They did it in 2015-16. The Stephen Curry-led squad won 73 games but ended up losing in the NBA Finals to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Celtics most consecutive NBA titles

Winning a championship is hard to do in any sport but doing it eight times in a row sounds impossible. The Celtics accomplished the feat from 1958 to 1966 on their way to becoming one of the most successful franchises in all of sports. Only a few teams have won it three consecutive times since then.

Jerry Rice’s receiving yards

Jerry Rice was one of the most unstoppable wide receivers of all time and his career receiving yards record shows his dominance. Rice played from 1985 to 2004 and along with his 10 All-Pro selections and three Super Bowl rings he owns the record with 22,895 receiving yards. Larry Fitzgerald is the most all-time among active receivers with 17,492.

Wayne Gretzky career points

Alexander Ovechkin may end up breaking Wayne Gretzky’s goal-scoring record, but the record for points will forever belong to “The Great One.” Gretzky has 2,857 points, which combines goals scored and assists recorded. Jaromir Jagr was second in NHL history with 1,921. Joe Thornton has the most among active players with 1,530.

Byron Nelson 11 straight PGA Tour wins

Tiger Woods is considered to be one of the greatest golfers is all-time but no one has done what Byron Nelson did in 1945 when he won 11 straight tournaments. He won a total of 18 tournaments that year.

NCAA Division 1 basketball most points

The popularity of pro basketball, and the money that comes with it, makes it unlikely that top amateur stars will ever stay all four years in school. Pete Maravich and Kelsey Plum’s points scored throughout college are likely to stand for a long time. Maravich scored 3,667 points with LSU from 1968 to 1970. Plum broke Jackie Stiles’ record in 2017 with 3,527 points while at Washington. Stiles broke Patricia Hoskins’ record in 2001 with 3,393. Kelsey Mitchell also had 3,402 points from 2014 to 2018.

Most points scored in college football game

Georgia Tech is responsible for the most lopsided game in college football history. In 1916, the Yellow Jackets defeated Cumberland 222-0. Of course, that game took place in 1916 and there’s never another game in the modern era of the sport like it.

UConn women’s basketball 111 straight wins

UConn women’s basketball broke UCLA men’s basketball’s record for most consecutive wins from 2014 to 2017. The streak ended on a buzzer-beat in a tournament loss to Mississippi State.