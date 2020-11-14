Tom Brady’s Buccaneers can’t let Antonio Brown become a curse

Who are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

Are they the team that was a one-point loss in Chicago away from winning six of their first seven games?

Or are they the team that was hammered at home by the Saints, 38-3, last week?

Which team will we see Sunday when 6-3 Tampa Bay takes on 3-6 Carolina on Sunday in Charlotte, N.C.?

The Buccaneers entered the game against the NFC South rival Saints looking like a legitimate Super Bowl contender. They left the game as a question mark.

Tom Brady was looking every bit the part he did in New England for the past 20 years. Then last Sunday happened.

“Learn from it,” Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians told reporters during the week of his message to his team. “You don’t bury your head in the sand, you own it. You go in, you look at the tape, you figure out what went right, what went wrong, and then you move on to the next ballgame.’’

The loss was the worst of Brady’s career.

The Saints rattled Brady with pressure, using a lot of stunts instead of traditional blitzing, and it worked. Brady was pressured on 46.3 percent of his dropbacks, compared to 14.8 percent in his first eight games, according to ESPN stats. He completed just 6 of 16 passes when under pressure.

Brady can bet all six of his Super Bowl rings that, until his offensive line solves that pressure issue, teams will try to duplicate the formula New Orleans used.

Could this be the curse of Antonio Brown, the controversial receiver Tampa Bay signed recently — on Brady’s recommendation — and who made his debut with the team last week?

Brown, who was targeted five times and caught three passes for 31 yards, and Brady appeared to be on different pages on one of Brady’s three interceptions against the Saints. Arians dismissed the notion that one of the picks was on Brown running a wrong route, saying, “The interception to A.B. — that was just a poor throw.’’

Perhaps instead of focusing so much on trying to get Brown incorporated into what was already a strong offense before he arrived, Brady should concentrate on getting the ball to his best receiver: Mike Evans.

Evans didn’t make a catch last week until inside the two-minute halftime warning, with Tampa Bay trailing 31-0. That’s unacceptable.

Evans was targeted just once in that half, while Brown, with three practices under his belt, was targeted four times. Certainly, being covered by New Orleans’ top cornerback Marshon Lattimore had something to do with Evans’ lack of production.

But Evans is on pace for 60 catches and 777 yards, which would both be career lows, and that doesn’t seem like a recipe for success for Brady and the Bucs.

“We’ve got to do a better job,” Arians said.

So, too, does the Buccaneers defense, which curiously against New Orleans abandoned what had been working in the first eight games. The Bucs were having success all season with defensive coordinator Todd Bowles dialing up blitzes. Against New Orleans, the Bucs curiously went with more soft zones, allowing Drew Brees to pick them apart.

Arians said the game plan was “to try to play more zone and get our front four home.”

Why mess with what had been working for the better part of the first eight games?