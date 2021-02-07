Tom Brady's 7th Super Bowl ring draws reaction from across the sports world

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady won his seventh championship on Sunday in a dominating 31-9 performance against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Brady completed 21 of 29 passes for 201 yards with three touchdowns in the win. For his performance in the big game, Brady was honored as the game’s MVP.

Brady (43) is the first player 40+ years old to win Championship Game/Series MVP in any of the four major North American professional sports leagues (NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB).

Brady surpassed the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots for the most Super Bowls in NFL history.

It drew instant reaction from some of the biggest names in all of sports.

Brady was already regarded as the greatest quarterback to ever play the game, and with this victory, it only cements his legacy even further.

Brady also joined former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos legend Peyton Manning as the only two quarterbacks in league history to win a Super Bowl with two different franchises.

He also joins baseball Hall of Famer Frank Robinson and 12-time NBA All-Star Oscar Robertson as the only sports icons to win championships in their first year with a new team.

If there was any concern about Brady retiring, he nixed that on the stage with Jim Nantz.

“Yeah, we’re coming back. We’re coming back,” he said.