Tom Brady's 10th Super Bowl appearance is more than several NFL teams combined

Tom Brady will be making his 10th Super Bowl appearance when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers square off against the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7.

Ten Super Bowl appearances and six rings are historic in their own right but when looking at the number and comparing it with other NFL franchises that’s when things get really incredible.

When Brady steps onto the field for the Buccaneers, he will have more appearances than 11 NFL franchise combined.

Brady will have more appearances alone than any other franchise in the NFL other than the New England Patriots, who have 11 Super Bowl appearances. Brady, Steve Grogan and Drew Bledsoe were the quarterbacks who led New England to the Super Bowl. Brady was the only winner of the three.

Should the Buccaneers somehow come out on top against the defending-champion Chiefs, Brady would pick up that seventh Super Bowl ring and have more championships to his name in NFL history.

Brady is one of five multiple Super Bowl MVP winners. He has the most Super Bowl MVPs of all-time with four. But the last time he won was in Super Bowl LI. Julian Edelman won Super Bowl LIII MVP in the Patriots’ win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Tampa Bay would pick up its second Super Bowl title in franchise history with a win. The team is the only franchise in history to play the Super Bowl in their home field – Raymond James Stadium.