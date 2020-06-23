Tom Brady works out with Buccaneers teammates despite NFLPA's advisory over coronavirus cases

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski appeared to be working out together once again as the two New England Patriots joined forces with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the offseason.

Brady posted a photo on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday showing himself in a helmet with Gronkowski. The caption read: “No excuses.” He posted several other photos of himself working out as well.

The veteran quarterback may draw some heat over the workout session as the NFL Players Association on Saturday advised players to stop practicing together after an increase in coronavirus cases in states like Florida, Texas and Arizona.

Dr. Thom Mayer, the union’s chief medical director, sent a memo to players urging them to stop doing private workouts, according to NFL.com.

“Please be advised that it is our consensus medical opinion that in light of the increase in Covid-19 cases in certain states that no players should be engaged in practicing together in private workouts. Our goal is to have all players and your families as healthy as possible in the coming months,” he wrote. “We are working on the best mitigation procedures at team facilities for both training camps and the upcoming season, and believe that it is in the best interest of all players that we advise against any voluntary joint practices before training camp commences.”

The Buccaneers also had a few members of the organization test positive for the coronavirus.

Florida has seen more than 100,000 coronavirus cases reported in the state. More than 3,100 people have died from the illness. Cases have surged over the last few days.