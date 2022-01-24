website maker

A day after Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a 30-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, the future Hall of Fame quarterback said that he’s going to take some time to make a decision about playing next season.

In his latest episode on the “Let’s Go!” podcast, Brady weighed in on his NFL future.

“I think the point is there’s no rush for me to figure out what’s next,” Brady explained. “You know, I’ll know when I know. It’s a day after the season. So I think for all of us, you know, we can all decompress a bit. It’s been six straight months of football, every day consumed by day in and day out football. And I think now it’s just time to spend some time with my family and spend some time with my kids.”

Brady went on to say that his wife, Gisele Bundchen, is his “biggest supporter” and has tried to get him to retire for five years now.

“It pains her to see me get hit out there. And she deserves what she needs from me as a husband, and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad,” Brady said. “And I’m gonna spend some time with them and give them what they need because they’ve really been giving me what I need the last six months to do what I love to do. I said this a few years ago, it’s what relationships are all about. It’s not always what I want. It’s what we want as a family. And I’m gonna spend a lot of time with them and figure out in the future what’s next.”

Brady admitted that he doesn’t need a farewell tour because it would be “distracting” for him.

“I’m really an ultimate — my enjoyment comes from not a recognition of kind of what I’ve accomplished as a player in the league,” Brady said. “My enjoyment comes from the competition more so than anything. Even yesterday, I was thinking about competing. I was thinking about, this whole year, about competing. I wasn’t thinking about anything other than that. So when the time comes to think about post-career and second career, I’ll think about those things. It’s just when you’re 44, I guess you get asked about that a lot. And a lot of people thought I was done playing football in 2015. A lot of people in 2016 said, ‘You’re done.’ A lot of people in 2018, and when I left the Patriots, they said, ‘You’re done.'”

Brady went on to say that he is “proud and satisfied” with everything the Bucs accomplished this year.

“I know when I give it my all, that’s something to be proud of,” Brady said. “And I’ve literally given everything I had this year, last year, the year before that, the year before that. Like, I don’t leave anything half-a–, you know? I think I leave it with everything that I have. My physical being, I work really hard on that. I feel like I give everything I can to my teammates.”

“Although, you know, it is divided attention as you get older because there’s different priorities and responsibilities in life. And, you know, I have things happening outside of football that requires some time and energy. Not a ton, but, you know, the kids require time and energy, and that’s enjoyable for me, too. So again, it’s a — you know, I’ll know when the time is right, and there’s no rush to make a decision. So, you know, we’ll just see.”