Tom Brady thinks ‘football’s fun again’ after leaving Patriots for Buccaneers

Was it reuniting with Rob Gronkowski or leaving Bill Belichick and the Patriots? That remains uncertain, but Tom Brady is having “fun again,” he told his throwing coach, Tom House, in April.

After his former tight end with the Patriots was traded to his new team, the Buccaneers, the future Hall of Fame quarterback was ecstatic.

“I think the most fun texts we’ve had is when Gronk signed,” House told GQ in an interview. “Tom texted me and said, ‘Football’s fun again,’”

The 42-year-old, six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback left New England in March and signed a two-year, $50 million deal with Tampa Bay. Ironically, Brady has been organizing workouts with his new teammates in Florida, despite the NFLPA advising against it amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. In recent years, Brady had skipped voluntary workouts with the Patriots. He’s also been in frequent contact with House, sending him videos of his throwing sessions.

“When he sends a video, I pretend like I’ve never seen him before,” House said. “He’ll either text me or leave me a voicemail and say, ‘Look, I just filmed about 20 throws. Have a look, give me a shout if you see anything or let’s talk this afternoon or tomorrow.’ And we’ll do it.

“We’ll look at initially his timing and his kinetic sequencing, and then the throwing variables that most coaches would teach: balance and posture, stride and momentum, opposite and equal. And then the throwing variables that are quantified and specific to him. He’ll have his capture in front of him and I’ll say, ‘OK, on your third throw to the left, have a look at that, your front side flew open a bit.’ That’ll just be my eyes talking, and I’ll give him some of the cues that we use in our vocabulary for his teach. It’s just like being there, except we’re both looking at video at the same time.”