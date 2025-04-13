Tom Brady teases WrestleMania 41 appearance

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – WrestleMania 41 will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas next weekend, capping off what is sure to be a wild week of pro wrestling across the entire city.

Tom Brady became a minority owner of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders in the middle of the 2024 season. As he celebrated the grand opening of CardVault by Tom Brady at the American Dream on Friday, Fox News Digital asked whether he would make an appearance at the event.

“I may be there,” he said with a smile. “But it’s amazing what’s going on there and it’s amazing what’s happening with WWE and all the different things surrounding that.”

The former New England Patriots star didn’t mention in what capacity. WrestleMania usually brings out a multitude of celebrities and professional athletes each year.

Brady would not be the first NFL player, past or present, to make an appearance at a WWE event.

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes made an appearance on “Monday Night Raw” last April and shared his Super Bowl rings with Logan Paul. He also stared down 6-foot-8 pro wrestler Braun Strowman after one of the big man’s matches.

At WrestleMania 41, Philadelphia Eagles greats Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson interfered in a tag-team match to help Rey Mysterio and Andrade win. San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle also got involved in one of The Miz’s matches at WrestleMania 39. Kittle is also a huge fan of the Lucha Libre wrestler Penta.

Famously, Pro Football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor main-evented WrestleMania XI against Bam Bam Bigelow in 1995. The New York Giants legend won that match.

Brady’s new store is the first outside of the Boston area.