Tom Brady talks Roger Federer’s career following tennis superstar’s decision to call it quits

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tom Brady is one of the greatest athletes in his sport, so it was only fitting he had some kind words Thursday about the retirement of Roger Federer.

Federer announced his retirement earlier in the day in a letter posted to social media.

Federer dominated the sport for a long time, winning 103 singles titles, including 20 Grand Slam titles and more than 1,200 matches.

Brady was asked about the Swiss tennis superstar’s decision to step away.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Phenomenal. Just a great player. He’s just a great competitor, and I think all those guys … We all work so hard, I think. We all do. I’m sure you guys do too. You’re at the top of your profession, too. We’re all just working hard trying to be the best we can be at it, and he had a great run,” Brady said.

EX-NFL QUARTERBACK REVEALS WHY TOM BRADY ‘P—-S’ HIM OFF

Asked about how Federer carried himself throughout his career, Brady said he was “great.”

“Always respectful of everybody, and it meant a lot. He cared a lot,” Brady said. “He maximized his opportunities. That’s all we can all ask of ourselves.”

Federer will play one more tournament next week, the Laver Cup, while Brady will turn his attention to the New Orleans Saints. Brady hasn’t fared well against the Saints since he joined the Buccaneers in 2020.

“That’s probably the thing that jumps out the most: turnovers. They’re a very physical team, I think they beat us up, physically. It’s just a tough, hard-nosed team. They’re well-coached, they’ve got a lot of good players. They’ve kind of had a winning organization for a long time. They know how to get the job done,” Brady said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“They’ve got a lot of great core players on both sides of the ball that have been there a long time. It’s a tough environment to play, but you’ve got to go play … you play good teams on the road, you’ve got to go play well. The last couple times we’ve played them, we haven’t done a great job of that.”