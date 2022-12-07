Tom Brady talks juggling distractions off the field while trying to maintain focus on it

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady has had an up-and-down season marred by injuries to his team and thrown into a tailspin at a point due to his divorce from Gisele B?ndchen.

On Monday’s episode of the “Let’s Go!” podcast before the Buccaneers took on the New Orleans Saints, Brady discussed the challenges that come with being on top of the sport and trying to balance that with other issues that come up with his day-to-day life.

“I think there’s so many ways for me that it just keeps great perspective for me in my life,” Brady explained. “Why have I done it as long as I have? You know, physically, I’ve explained that and I’ve tried to take care of myself.

“You know, mentally, and as we talked about with Coach (Sean) Payton, there’s such a drive mentally to always come up with the next great play, or the next great concept, or the next great scream. And then emotionally, that’s where I think as you get older the challenges really come in, you know, because we can get distracted by other parts of life and not distracted in a bad way but there’s priorities that take over.

“So I’ve tried my best over the years to maintain what’s important to me. And been very fortunate to play a sport that I love. And, as I said, why do I play? Because the competition is great. Obviously, it’s a great thrill and joy to go out there and play, but you’re just, you’re a part of something that’s way bigger than yourself and there’s something to be said about that.”

Brady and B?ndchen finalized their divorce in October with their split appearing to be amicable as they co-parent their two children – Vivian and Benjamin. Brady also co-parents his son Jack with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.

Brady has posted a lot about his children in recent days.

On Tuesday, he posted a text message chain from his son Benjamin who gave him motivation to go out and beat the Saints – which the Buccaneers did 17-16.

On Monday, he wished his daughter a happy birthday and gave her a shoutout after the game.

“It’s my daughter’s birthday Vivi Lake,” he told ESPN’s Lisa Salters. “Daddy loves you and hopefully that’s for her. She was a little worried when I said we’re playing the Saints.”