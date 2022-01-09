Heading into Tampa Bay’s game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon, Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski needed five catches, 58 receiving yards, or three touchdowns to get a handsome incentive heading into the postseason.

Gronkowski hauled in seven receptions with 137 yards and landed a $1 million bonus and quarterback Tom Brady completed 29 of 37 passes for 326 yards with three touchdowns in the Bucs’ 41-17 win over Carolina.

With under 7 minutes to go in the game, the Bucs held a two-touchdown lead over the Panthers, but Brady made sure to go back onto the field to help Gronkowski get one final reception to land the $500,000 bonus.

Brady finished with a career-best 5,316 passing yards this season and a Bucs single-season record 43 touchdown passes for the defending Super Bowl champions. Wide receiver Mike Evans caught two TD passes, and ended the year with 14, which is a Bucs record.

Evans also became the first player in league history to begin a career with eight-straight seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards.

After the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Los Angeles Rams in overtime, the Bucs earned the No. 2 seed in the NFC, and they will square off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Tampa next week.