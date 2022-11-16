Tom Brady talks being the ‘Epcot Center of quarterbacks’ after Germany win, jokes about playing in CFL

Tom Brady’s win against the Seattle Seahawks in Germany meant he picked up victories in four different countries after having already won in the U.S., England and Mexico.

On Monday, Brady appeared on the “Let’s Go!” podcast and jokingly suggested he should play in the Canadian Football League to add to his international dominance. Legendary sportscaster Jim Gray pointed out that no NFL quarterback had ever won in four different countries.

“I think it’s pretty cool,” Brady said. “I’ve been around long enough to see these international games take place. It’s like I’m the Epcot Center of quarterbacks. And it was really fun to be a part of it. And I think the fact that I’m undefeated outside the U.S., I’m hoping I could get to go play in the CFL at some point and really see what I can make of myself up there because things have gone pretty well outside the country.”

It was the first NFL game to take place in Germany. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Seahawks 21-16. The game was held at Allianz Arena, the home of Bayern Munich of Bundesliga.

“It was electric,” Brady said of the atmosphere. “We got there before the game and there was a huge tailgate out front. It was electric from the start. We ran out for pre-game warmups an hour before the game and the stadium was basically full. I couldn’t believe it.

“It felt like not quite a Super Bowl, but that type of electricity where everyone was just super excited to see the game. So we all felt it, and it was an incredible stadium, and playing where Bayern Munich plays and just being a part of the whole first opportunity of playing a NFL game in Germany was incredibly unique. And I think everyone who played is gonna remember that game for the rest of their lives.”

The Buccaneers are back to .500 and are on a bye week.