Tom Brady takes in primetime NBA matchup before calling first Thanksgiving game in Dallas

Before Tom Brady took on his first Thanksgiving Day game in the broadcast booth, he decided to spend his Thanksgiving Eve taking in another sport.

Brady was spotted mingling at American Airlines Center for the Dallas Mavericks and New York Knicks primetime matchup on Wednesday night. Brady was spotted shaking hands with Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd and others.

It was all Dallas on the court, too, as Brady watched the Mavs beat the Knicks, 129-114, to move to 11-8 on the season. New York fell to 10-8.

Brady will be on the call with Kevin Burkhardt for the Dallas Cowboys-New York Giants NFC East battle on Fox at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday night.

Brady mentioned earlier on Wednesday that he was “fired up” to call the game, though it features the two worst teams in the storied NFL division.

Mike McCarthy’s Cowboys finally snapped their losing skid last week in a wild finish against the Washington Commanders, where kicker Austin Seibert missed the extra point to send the game to overtime after Washington’s Terry McLaurin scored a miracle touchdown from Jayden Daniels with just seconds to play.

Meanwhile, the Giants have lost six straight games, including a blowout by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium this past Sunday in Tommy DeVito’s first start post-Daniel Jones’ release.

Jones, who officially signed with the Minnesota Vikings to likely become their backup at some point before the playoffs, was released after going 2-8 this season. The Giants are already looking toward the future with six games left on the schedule.

DeVito is a longshot to play on the short week, as he’s suffering from a forearm injury. Drew Lock, whom the Giants paid $5 million this offseason to be Jones’ backup, would be the next man up if DeVito can’t play.

And while he may not be playing anymore, Brady knows that his choice of profession means being away from family on holidays.

According to Page Six, Brady’s ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, took their children, Benjamin and Vivian to Costa Rica along with her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente.

