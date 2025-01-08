Tom Brady spoke to Bill Belichick about interest in Raiders head coach job: report

Bill Belichick may have agreed to become the next head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels but the interest in him from other NFL teams is reportedly still alive and well.

One team of note is the Las Vegas Raiders, the NFL Network reported Wednesday.

Tom Brady, a new minority owner of the Raiders, “recently” spoke with Belichick about what it would take for his old coach to abruptly leave Chapel Hill for the desert, according to the report. The report noted that Belichick has a $10 million buyout option in his contract if he leaves before June 1, 2025.

The NFL Network signaled that the Jacksonville Jaguars could also be an “intriguing” option as well.

The Raiders fired Antonio Pierce on Tuesday.

Brady and Belichick have a long history of winning together. The two led the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl titles from 2000 to 2019. They had a stranglehold on the NFL for two separate dynastic eras. Brady parted ways with the Patriots before the 2020 season and won another title with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Belichick was with New England through the 2023 season before he and the Patriots agreed to mutually part ways. He interviewed for the Atlanta Falcons job but didn’t get it. He then became an analyst for a season before he surprisingly took the North Carolina job.

He’s 302-165 as a head coach between the Patriots and Cleveland Browns.