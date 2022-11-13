Tom Brady slips, called for tripping on failed Bucs trick play vs Seahawks

Tom Brady was the focal point of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in Germany but for all the wrong reasons.

In the third quarter and leading 14-3, the Buccaneers attempted a trick play with running back Leonard Fournette taking the snap and Brady lining up as a receiver to the left. Surprisingly, Fournette rolled out and was looking toward Brady to catch the ball.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brady had his eye on the ball and it appeared he was going to go up for the grab. Instead, he slipped and it was Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen who made the interception. As Woolen came down the field, Brady was on the ground and tripped the defender. Brady was called for a tripping penalty.

NFL WEEK 10 PREVIEW: BUCS TAKE ON SEAHAWKS IN GERMANY; MIKE MCCARTHY RETURNS TO LAMBEAU

Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich faced criticism on social media for calling the play when the Bucs were up 10 points as the Tampa Bay offense has struggled through their first nine games of the season.

Seattle got the offense in gear and was driving down the field looking to capitalize on the turnover.

However, quarterback Geno Smith fumbled thanks to Buccaneers linebacker Devin White. Anthony Nelson recovered the ball and the defense was able to bail out the offense.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

With 2:29 left in the game, Tampa Bay maintained their lead.