Tom Brady shares tough spot he was put in with son at Super Bowl party

Tom Brady, as one of the best football players of all time, wears multiple hats.

He’s a quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a renowned businessman as the co-founder of the TB12 Method and the face of many companies as their spokesman. He’s also a father juggling the trials and tribulations of being a parent.

In the latest episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast with the legendary sportscaster Jim Gray, Brady said he talked to his then-11-year-old son Jack about going to Snoop Dogg’s Super Bowl party in 2019.

“It was midnight. It was in our hotel. So, we had this special spot on the stage. Snoop had a pole up and there was some girls, they were clothed,” Brady said. “But, at the same time, there was a pole and my son … he had his eyes open and he was listening to music. And I said, ‘Jack, cover your eyes.’

“He goes, ‘Dad, I’m good. I’m good.'”

Brady, who’s the co-parent of Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan, said the actress may not have been pleased with where her son was.

“It’s 2 in the morning. And we are having the time of our life and I’m like, ‘Holy cow. If he tells his mother, I ain’t going to see this kid for a long time,'” he said.

Brady and Moynahan dated from 2004 to 2006, and she gave birth to Jack in 2007. Brady also has two kids, Benjamin and Vivian, with his current wife, Gisele Bundchen.