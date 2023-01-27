Tom Brady shares prayer, photos of sons as NFL future looms

Tom Brady was in a reflective mood Thursday, but it wasn’t about his football career.

Brady posted a few photos on his Instagram stories that showed how thankful he is to be a father, sharing a prayer along with photos of his sons.

The prayer was Gen. Douglas MacArthur’s “Prayer for his Son,” which is for fathers wishing strength and more for their sons.

Brady followed up that shot with two more — one of his son, Jack, and his younger son, Benjamin.

The picture of 15-year-old Jack shows Jack and his father at Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice this year while Jack was on Thanksgiving break from school.

The photo of Benjamin shows Brady holding him as a young boy, kissing him on the cheek.

Both pictures had two emoji hearts as the caption.

Brady has been spending some quality time with his children since his season ended against the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card round two weeks ago.

He shared a photo Wednesday of Benjamin and his daughter, Vivian, “monkeying around.”

The seven-time Super Bowl winner spoke on the latest version of his “Let’s Go!” podcast, saying he’s always trying to teach his children to be resilient.

“I don’t want it to go right for my kids all the time,” he said. “I told them that this morning. I said, ‘I want you guys to fail because I want to see what you’re made of if you fail and when you fail.'”

Brady has always been one to battle through adversity. He put together the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history along with multiple come-from-behind wins this season. But he lost to Dallas in the wild-card round.

It was a beatdown at Raymond James Stadium, as Dak Prescott threw for 305 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Cowboys to a 31-14 victory.

Brady perhaps played his final game in a Buccaneers uniform, throwing for 351 yards with two touchdowns and one interception on 66 attempts.

While Brady contemplates playing year 24 in the NFL, his children will be part of the equation when he makes his decision.