Tom Brady shares message of support for Damar Hamlin, makes donation to his charity

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is the latest NFL player to donate to Damar Hamlin’s toy drive.

Hamlin collapsed during the Bills’ Monday night game against the Bengals, and the Bills later confirmed Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the first quarter of the game.

The latest update from the team said the 24-year-old remains sedated and is “listed in critical condition.”

Hamlin’s charity initially had a goal of $2,500 in donations. Prior to kickoff of Monday night’s game, the GoFundMe page donations had not surpassed $3,000.

But, in the hours following Hamlin’s scary situation, millions of dollars poured in supporting the charity.

An Instagram video was recently posted about Hamlin’s third annual drive in his hometown of McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania.

Brady added to that total by giving $10,000 to Hamlin’s cause. He also shared a message of support for Hamlin Tuesday morning.

“We’re praying for Damar and his family this morning in Tampa. Moments like this put into perspective what it means to play this game we love. Thankful for our communities in Cincinnati and Buffalo for the overwhelming level of care and support I know they’ll continue to provide,” Brady wrote on Twitter.

Several other current and former players across the NFL donated at least $1,000, including Andy Dalton, Devin McCourty, George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey, Marcus Jones, Myles Bryant, Andrew Whitworth, Lawrence Guy, Brian Hoyer, Lloyd Cushenberry and Trey Lance, according to CBS Sports.

Overall, around 170,000 people have made donations to the toy drive.

GoFundMe shared the information to Hamlin’s fundraiser after the game was postponed.

“As I embark on my journey to the NFL, I will never forget where I come from and I am committed to using my platform to positively impact the community that raised me,” Hamlin wrote on the GoFundMe Page. “I created The Chasing M’s Foundation as a vehicle that will allow me to deliver that impact, and the first program is the 2020 Community Toy Drive.”

Some fans left the stadium and went to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where Hamlin is being treated, and held a vigil.

Hamlin collapsed after tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins with less than six minutes remaining in the first quarter Monday. Medical personnel on the field administered CPR and used an AED to get his heart beating again.

The game was temporarily suspended before it was then postponed. The league announced Tuesday the “game will not be resumed this week.”

Hamlin is in his second year with the Bills after he was selected by the team in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.