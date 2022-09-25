Tom Brady sends reminder to NFL before game vs Packers

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tom Brady appeared to make a fashion statement ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Week 3 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Brady came into Raymond James Stadium wearing a white long-sleeve shirt. On the back appeared to be a yearbook photo from when Brady was a child. Underneath it, a message.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Greatness lasts forever,” the message read.

Two of the NFL’s greats will match up in the game. Brady will go head-to-head against Aaron Rodgers, the two-time NFL MVP who is taking snaps for the Green Bay Packers.

Brady had kind words for Rodgers in the days leading up to the game.

TOM BRADY, AARON RODGERS READY FOR EPIC REGULAR-SEASON BATTLE

“He’s an amazing player, has been for a long time. I love watching him play, and he’s from California, too, so I feel like we always have a little bit of a connection. He’s an older guy now. He’s been a great player in the same place for a long time,” Brady said.

“There definitely are some challenges with that but he’s navigated them pretty well and has done a great job, leads the team. They’ve won a lot of games since he’s been there. And I knew Brett [Favre] pretty well; with those two guys are two pretty great quarterbacks for a long period of time in one place.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tampa Bay is looking to stay perfect in the regular season. Green Bay is hoping to start a win streak with a victory over the Buccaneers.