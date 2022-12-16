Tom Brady screams at Bucs teammates to get fired up during brutal loss to 49ers

Last week was one to forget for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as the San Francisco 49ers dominated them, 35-7.

It was a surprising game for the 49ers, as third-stringer Brock Purdy was thrusted into the starting 11 with Jimmy Garoppolo hurt and led the offense with two passing touchdowns and one rushing score.

It was a game that got out of hand quickly for the Bucs, as San Francisco went into the locker room at halftime with a 28-0 lead. But Brady has never been one to back down after going down big. Just go back to Super Bowl LI when his New England Patriots were down 28-3 at halftime and won 34-28 in overtime.

That wasn’t the result this time around, but Brady was seen trying desperately to fire up his team on the sideline.

“Come one, we gotta fight,” he yelled to his teammates.

“It ain’t that hard for us to fight harder, right? Let’s fight harder. Unless we want to quit. If we want to quit, then go the f— in. Let’s fight.”

Even in the eyes of defeat, Brady isn’t going to wave the white flag, which is one of his many leadership qualities that his teammates love.

Brady didn’t have his best game on the gridiron, throwing two interceptions to one touchdown with 253 yards on 34 of 55.

The result was the third-worst loss of Brady’s Hall of Fame career.

But despite their 6-7 record now, Brady and the Bucs remain at the top of the NFC South, as the Atlanta Falcons lost their second straight game. The Carolina Panthers, though, defeated the Seattle Seahawks to move to 5-8 and into second place.

It’s not the best division this year, but hey, someone has to win the division.

With four games left, Brady will continue asking his team to fight and win to give him a chance at another Super Bowl ring. The Bucs have the Cincinnati Bengals, Arizona Cardinals, Panthers and Falcons remaining on the schedule in order.