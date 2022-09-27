Tom Brady says Hurricane Ian is no excuse to be unprepared for Chiefs

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

With Hurricane Ian heading toward the Tampa area, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are moving some pieces around in order to prepare for their Week 4 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bucs announced on Monday that they will be practicing at the Miami Dolphins’ facility in southeast Florida this week. But despite the sudden changes, Tom Brady isn’t making any excuses for Sunday night’s primetime matchup.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I think when you are dealing with some of the things that we’re gonna have to deal with this week, there’s built-in excuses that should never be excuses for anything,” Brady said on his “Let’s Go” podcast.

“We gotta approach the week with the championship attitude that no matter what we face and no matter who plays, we’re gonna have to go out there and find a way to win the game. So it’s not gonna be easy. It’s a huge test. We’re playing at home. It’s a night game and it’s gonna be a challenge. And that’s what we should want and that’s what we should expect from one of the best teams in the league that we’re gonna face. So we gotta be at our best. Hopefully, we can be that. And to get to 3-1 would be a great feeling after yesterday’s tough loss.”

The Bucs are able to use the Dolphins’ facility as they will be playing in Cincinnati against the Bengals on Thursday night, which is certainly an oddity in Brady’s 22-year career.

Rarely does a home team need to adjust on the fly, but that’s exactly what Tampa Bay has been, and maybe will continue to be, forced to do.

“The plan is, and things are kind of, you know, trying to adjust on the fly and preparations for an NFL game are pretty intense,” Brady said. “This is a little different for me. I’ve never had to deal with anything like this. We had COVID for a couple years and now with this seems like a pretty intense hurricane coming our way. I don’t think Tampa’s probably, I don’t think any place is very well suited for a hurricane to hit, but everyone in this area will be in our thoughts and prayers as we go through it.

HURRICANE IAN FORCES RAYS TO ALTER POSTSEASON TICKET-SALE SCHEDULE

“I know our team is going to have to adjust, go to Miami and practice there for the week, and then hopefully we can come back later in the week and play against the Chiefs Sunday night. So a lot of things can happen in a short period of time, and I think it’s suited for all of us to stay adaptable to the situation. I don’t think that anyone’s really prepared for this. I know I’ve been preparing all morning and get all my stuff outside, try to put it inside, try to get all the stuff on the ground level up a little bit higher. I’m right here on the bay so they’re talking about pretty high storm surges and it’s a scary thing. I will say that it’s a scary thing when it really hits your doorstep.”

Kansas City will practice as normal, and short of their loss this Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, they have played as advertised, especially offensively.

“Great opponent, well-coached, great quarterback, explosive offense, great D-coordinator, a lot of talented players on defense,” Brady said. “They lost a tough one on the road (to the Colts), so they’ll be hungry.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Several college games have been rescheduled due to the hurricane, and the Tampa Bay Rays also postponed selling postseason tickets, but the Super Bowl LV rematch is still scheduled normally.