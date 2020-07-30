Tom Brady sacked – in Buffalo-area woman’s obituary

After Carole Scarsella died July 19, her obituary listed where she stood on a range of topics.

“She HATED Tom Brady,” referring the NFL quarterback, was one line that stood out.

Her likes included horror author Stephen King, the New York Yankees, NBA star LeBron James, smoking “millions of cigarettes,” playing slot machines – and playing computer games.

REGIS PHILBIN’S WIFE, JOY, AND THEIR DAUGHTERS REMEMBER LATE STAR: ‘HE LET EVERYONE INTO HIS LIFE’

“She never won millions,” the write-up said about the Lackawanna, N.Y., woman, “but she had the biggest farm on Farmville and made it to the millionth level on Candy Crush.”

The obituary, published Sunday in The Buffalo News, was written by her daughter, Norma Milholland, who included a photo of her mom smiling and holding a cigarette.

Former Buffalo News staffer Nick Veronica tweeted out the obituary, calling it a “peak Buffalo obituary.”

Scarsella’s granddaughter Aggie seemed to agree in a tweet of her own.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“This is my grandma,” Aggie wrote. “I miss her endlessly. But I’m glad she is remembered and the people of buffalo also share her deep rooted hatred of Tom Brady.

The obituary didn’t spell out exactly why Scarsella disliked Brady – but the former New England Patriots quarterback’s six Super Bowl rings and years of tormenting Scarsella’s hometown Buffalo Bills — before leaving during the offseason to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — may be a good guess.

It was a complete turnaround from 2015, when a Massachusetts woman used her obituary to defend Brady from the “Deflategate” scandal that Brady’s Patriots faced that year.

“Also remember,” Aggie wrote in a separate tweet, “that she was probably the best woman ever and did a lot for her kids and grandkids!”