Tom Brady rips apart NFL's new uniform number rule: 'Going to make for a lot of bad football'

The NFL announced on Wednesday that it will relax its jersey number rule by allowing a wider range of numbers at each position.

Skill position players on offense — like running backs and wide receivers — and defensive backs will be allowed to choose numbers 1 through 49, and linebackers on defense can select numbers 1 through 59, as well as 90 to 99.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Some players appear to love the rule change, but one notable player does not.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady ripped the new rule on his Instagram story on Thursday.

“Good luck trying to block the right people now!!! Going to make for a lot of bad football,” Brady wrote.

Brady, who has worn No. 12 for all of his career, won’t be affected by the rule change, but he says that it will make a difference in assigning blockers pre-snap, which will ultimately lead to “bad football.”

TOM BRADY TROLLS PATRICK MAHOMES AFTER ROYALS’ SALVADOR PEREZ IS PICTURED WEARING NO.12 BUCS JERSEY

In a separate post on his Instagram story, Brady circled a specific part of a story that talked about the rule change saying that the league “approved a relaxation of rules for the numbers that players of certain positions can wear because of expanded practice squads.”

“Why not Let the lineman wear whatever they want too? Why have numbers?” Brady questioned. “Just have colored jerseys… why not wear the same number? … DUMB @nfl @nflpa.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brady and the Bucs will head into the 2021 NFL season as the reigning Super Bowl champions.

This may give Brady even more motivation to win the eighth championship of his career.