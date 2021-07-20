Tom Brady is known to shy away from making any political statement but on Tuesday during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ visit to the White House, the reigning Super Bowl MVP made a veiled dig at President Donald Trump over his claims of election fraud.

Brady, 43, joined Bucs’ co-owner Bryan Glazer, head coach Bruce Arians, and several of his teammates on the South Lawn of the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl LV victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. During his speech, the veteran quarterback took a subtle dig at Trump’s claims of voting irregularities in the 2020 election, relating it to the Bucs season.

BRUCE ARIANS, BIDEN MAKE VACCINE PUSH DURING BUCCANEERS’ WHITE HOUSE VISIT

“Not a lot of people think that we could have won and in fact, I think 40% of the people still don’t think we won,” Brady said, turning to Biden. “You understand that, Mr. President.”

Brady even related with the president’s nickname “Sleepy Joe,” coined by Trump during the election campaign, to a similar one given to him after he seemingly forgot what down the Bucs were on during Tampa’s Week 5 game against the Chicago Bears.

“We had a game in Chicago where I forgot what down it was. I lost track of one down in 21 years of playing and they started calling me ‘Sleepy Tom.’

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Why would they do that to me?” he said with a laugh.

Brady has been rumored to be a supporter of Trump. A signed “Make America Great Again” hat was once spotted in his locker in 2015. Trump has called Brady a “friend” in the past and even wished him well with the Bucs following his departure from the New England Patriots.

Tuesday’s White House visit also focused on the push to get vaccinated. Biden urged players on the team to go “get one” while Arians said his team does “what they’re supposed to do, on and off the field.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“One team, one cause. I hope the Senate and the House start helping you out,” he said to Biden. “One team, one cause.”

Brady said the Bucs return to practice tomorrow with the hopes of achieving another White House visit.