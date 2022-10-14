Tom Brady reveals who he thinks would make a good pickleball teammate

Tom Brady took on a new business venture earlier this week when he joined a Major League Pickleball ownership group along with retired tennis player Kim Clijsters to bring a 16th team to the league.

Brady on Thursday addressed the media and was asked which of his current Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates he thought would make the best pickleball teammate.

“Let’s see. Mike [Evans] would be really good with that length, power,” Brady said. “The good players — it’s really a finesse sport. Not a lot of finesse guys in the locker room. We’ve got a bunch of bulldogs in there. So, I’d say Mike. Yeah, Mike. Gronk would be really good, too, but he’s not in there.”

The seven-time Super Bowl champion was asked whether he was any good.

“I’m all right. For a 45-year-old with average athleticism, I’m decent,” Brady said.

Major League Pickleball made the announcement of Brady and Clijsters joining an ownership group led by Knighthead Capital Management Wednesday.

“Tom Brady, Kim Clijsters and Knighthead Capital Management are champions in their fields and will now be champions for Major League Pickleball,” league founder Steve Kuhn said in a news release.

“What really shines through in working with these amazing individuals is their passion for the sport. We are thrilled to welcome them to our unrivaled roster of strategic partners who are individually and collectively instrumental in helping us elevate professional pickleball, showcase the joy it brings to millions of people around the globe and further our ’40 by 30′ campaign — our mission to reach 40 million pickleball players by 2030.”

Brady and Clijsters join a long list of superstar professional athletes who have made investments in the rising sport. LeBron James, Draymond Green, Kevin Love, Drew Brees and James Blake are some of the others.