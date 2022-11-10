Tom Brady reveals he nearly retired from football at age 27

Tom Brady made an interesting revelation on Wednesday when he released an advertisement for TB12 Sports on social media.

In the commercial touting that his TB12 method was for everyone and not just superstar athletes, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star said he almost retired much earlier in his career than just back in February 2022.

“When I was 27, I almost retired from the game of football because of elbow pain,” Brady said. “… Now, I’m 45 years old and I’m still here. No matter the age. … No matter the obstacle. … It’s about how you feel. … And about what you do.”

Brady had won two Super Bowl titles before he played his age-27 season. He had completely taken hold of the New England Patriots’ starting job and wrapped up his age-26 season by finishing third in NFL MVP voting.

His age-27 season in 2004 was one of his best up to that point. He had 3,692 passing yards and 28 touchdowns and earned his second Pro Bowl selection. Brady retiring at that age would have sent shockwaves through the NFL and may have changed the trajectory of other NFL figures like Bill Belichick and Peyton Manning.

He has arguably put together two separate Hall of Fame-worthy careers in one.

Brady recently became the first play in NFL history to hit 100,000 passing yards in a career. He is also the all-time leader in touchdown passes with 634.